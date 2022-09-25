Sunday, September 25, 2022
Halima Abubakar’s Family Raise Fresh Alarm Over Her Health, Finger Apostle Suleman Johnson

The family of Halima Abubakar has raised fresh alarm over her health.

The concerned members took to the actress’ Instagram page on Sunday, September 25, to share a video of her in critical condition.

The family fingered popular Omega Fire Ministries head pastor, Apostle Suleman Johnson as being responsible for Abubakar’s current health challenge and have issued a forewarning.

The video posted was captioned, “Johnson Suleman Imodu. If anything happen (sic) to our sister, you (sic) going down.”

They also posted alleged text exchanges between the mother of one and her married lover to prove the affair alongside a text from Halima’s mother reaching out to Johnson.

