Sunday, May 8, 2022
HomeCelebrity
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Latest Posts

Halima Abubakar Speaks on Quitting Nollywood, Confirms Sex for Role Pandemic

Halima Abubakar has spoke up about the reason she’s no longer a familiar face on screen anymore.

The actress and mother of one shared this and more in a question and answer session with her fans on Twitter o. Saturday, May 7.

Abubakar noted that she didn’t really quit acting as she now produces her own movies because she has no strength for sex.

She added that she has won all the awards there are so it’s difficult for her to be an a*s licker or belong to a clique.

When a fan probed further,  noting that the sex for role pandemic must be true because of her words, she affirmed this again.

Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: