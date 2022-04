Halima Abubakar is being very careful about the kind of stuff a person can afford to leave lying around following a personal experience.

The actress and mother of one who revealed she has resorted to washing the blood off her used sanitary pads is advising other ladies to follow suit

Halima Abubakar disclosed that she had to tow this route after she found her used sanitary pads with a former close friend twice.

