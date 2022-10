Halima Abubakar has quit Nollywood due to her prolonged ailment.

The management of the actress who has been battling an undisclosed illness for a while now, made the revelation via her Instagram page on Monday, October 17.

Sharing several photos of Halima, the post noted that she was focusing on rejuvenating and healing and folks are waiting for her to bounce back once she makes a full recovery.

