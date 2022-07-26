Halima Abubakar Drags Shan George, Labels Her Hypocrite for Praising Apostle Suleiman

Halima Abubakar has inserted herself into Shan George’s business and is dragging the older woman for filth.

It all started on Monday, July 25, after George dedicated an Instagram post to the popular Apostle Johnson Suleiman, hailing him for being kind, straight forward and speaking up for the downtrodden.

She also debunked an earlier tale by an Instagram blog, romantically linking her to the clergyman.

Halima Abubakar was however not having any of this and proceeded to the comment section of the post to call out Shan George for hypocrisy.

She noted that her older colleague had told her many things about Suleiman and they were not nice things.

Shan George attempted to defend herself, noting that girls say a whole lot of things to each other while gisting, which are not necessarily true.

Halima Abubakar was however not done and proceeded to her own Instagram stories to continue her tirade against Shan George. She also joined issues with actress, Cossy whom she accused of receiving bribe. See the exchange below.

