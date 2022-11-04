Half-Salary:  Strike looms as ASUU summons Emergency NEC meeting

Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, is set to summon an emergency meeting of the National Executive Council over the payment of half salaries to lecturers by the federal government of Nigeria.

It is understood that the decision to convene a meeting followed the drama which erupted when members of the union received half salaries in their accounts.

A source said, “I was shocked when I received an alert from my bank and I noticed that I got half salary; they didn’t even talk about the backlog of the eight months of the strike.

Another source further confirmed it, “It is true, I received half, In fact, some professors received salaries of N121,000; this is the fact, we are waiting for the decision of the national body, our members are very angry right now.”

ASUU National President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, confirmed the development.

Osodeke said “Half salaries were paid, no reasons were given whatsoever. We learnt that Ngige wrote the office of the Accountant General and Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system and told them to only pay us for the period when we called off the strike.

“We heard there was a letter to that effect but we haven’t gotten it yet. We are going to summon a meeting.”

