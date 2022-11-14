Half-Pay: ASUU to boycott classes, embark on nationwide protest

The outrage over partial salary paid by the Federal Government has taken a new turn as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has reportedly finalised plans for a one-day nationwide protest.

A member of ASUU National Executive Council confirmed the development on Sunday.

The protest will reportedly involve members boycotting classes for one day.

This is coming days after information made the rounds of how the FG paid the lecturers partially for October.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige defending the move, described it as pro-rata which is payment in proportion to days the lecturers resumed work after the conditional suspension of the eight-month strike. “We are protesting.

“Branches will choose their own date.

“The government needs to understand that we are not casual workers,” said the ASUU NEC member.

According to a letter signed by the chairperson of ASUU, University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch, Dr Dele Ashiru, the branch would implement the decision on Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...