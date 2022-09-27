Hailey Bieber to Finally Address Claim She ‘Stole’ Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber is finally ready to open up and address the claim that she ‘stole’ Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez.

The supermodel will dish on all the controversy and hate her relationship with the superstar singer has generated on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast.

In a preview of the episode which is set to air on Wednesday, September 28, Hailey Bieber noted that this is about telling the truth as there is a truth, after the host asked her if she was ever with Justin at the same time he was dating his ex, Gomez.

