Hailey Bieber Tells Trolls to Leave Her Alone After Selena Gomez Comparisons

Hailey Bieber has some words for trolls who won’t stop mentioning Selena Gomez on her timeline.

In the past, trolls who were obsessed with Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship showed how unhappy they were following the Canadian’s marriage to Hailey. They have refused to rest ever since.

Now, Hailey has taken to her TikTok to address them. “Leave me alone at this point,” the 25-year-old said. “I’m minding my business. I don’t do anything, I don’t say anything. Leave me alone, please. Enough time has gone by where it’s valid to leave me alone. I beg of you. Truly. That’s my only request. Be miserable somewhere else, please.”

“This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post,” she captioned the clip.

See her post:

@haileybieber this is for you guys in my comments every single time I post ♬ original sound – Hailey Bieber

