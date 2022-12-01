Hailey Bieber Speaks Up About Having Ovarian Cyst, Says It’s ‘Size of an Apple’

Hailey Bieber has taken to her social media to speaking about her battle with an ovarian cyst that’s “the size of an apple.”

In the photo shared on Bieber’s Instagram Stories, she said: “I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple. I don’t have Endometriosis or PCOS but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it’s never fun.”

She adeed that she is not pregnant. “Not a baby,” the 26-year-old concluded her message, describing how the cyst has impacted her body. “[I] feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional,” she confessed, before offering her followers who might be going through similar situations words of encouragement. “We got this.”

See her post:

