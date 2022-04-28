Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Suffering Mini-Stroke: ‘Scariest Moment Of My Life’

Hailey Bieber has spoken about her health more than one month after she was hospitalised after suffering a brain-related medical emergency.

In a video posted to her YouTube, the model revealed that she underwent heart surgery after suffering a “mini-stroke” in March. She added that she was having breakfast with husband Justin Bieber when she began having trouble speaking and was experiencing numbness in her fingertips.

“Definitely the scariest moment of my life,” Hailey recalled. “I had so many things running through my head, number one being, ‘I’m having a stroke. I’m really scared, I don’t know why this is happening, am I going to have permanent issues from this?’”

She was rushed to the hospital, where she underwent tests at UCLA and her doctors discovered that she had not suffered a stroke but rather a blood clot to her brain that they categorised as a Transient Ischemic Attack, also called a mini-stroke.

“[Doctors] were able to see that I had suffered a small blood clot in my brain, which they labeled and categorized as something called a TIA [Transient Ischemic Attack], basically it’s like having a mini-stroke,” Bieber explained. “It definitely feels like having a stoke, except my body was able to resolve it pretty quickly and then I didn’t have any more issues for the whole rest of the day and the whole rest of the time that I was in the hospital.”

She said a lot more.

