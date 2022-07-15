Hadiza Okoya and Lamiju Alao-Akala Welcome Twins After 14 Failed IVFs

Hadiza Okoya Alao-Akala and her husband, Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala have finally welcomed twin babies after almost 8 year of marriage.

The new mum who is the daughter of business magnate, Alhaji Rasaq Okoya, announced the good news via her Instagram page on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Hadiza who is married to Lamiju, the son of former Oyo State governor, Christopher Alao-Akala revealed that their boy and girl bundle of joy arrived on Wednesday, July 13.

She posted a photo of herself and her husband sharing a kiss as they each cradled one baby in their arms.

Hadiza revealed that she had undergone 14 failed IVFs, multiple miscarriages including one of boy/girl twins and another of identical triplet girls.

She added that she would give details of her story sometimes later as she celebrated the birth of her full term babies.

