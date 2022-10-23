Sunday, October 23, 2022
Hacker who stole Ed Sheeran’s songs jailed

A hacker who stole two unreleased songs from Ed Sheeran and sold them on the dark web has been jailed for 18 months.

Adrian Kwiatkowski traded the music by Sheeran and 12 songs by rapper Lil Uzi Vert in exchange for cryptocurrency.

The 23-year-old, from Ipswich, managed to get hold of them after hacking the performers’ digital accounts, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Kwiatkowski admitted 19 charges, including copyright infringement and possessing criminal property.

He had made £131,000 from the music, City of London Police said.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that when the defendant’s Apple Mac laptop was searched, 565 audio files, including the songs by Sheeran and Vert, were uncovered.

