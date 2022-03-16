Haaland to become EPL’s highest-paid player with Man City deal

Manchester City will make Erling Haaland the highest-paid player in the Premier League should he join from Borussia Dortmund, according to SportsMail.

The reigning champions are believed to be frontrunners in the race for the 21-year-old striker.

Personal terms have been discussed and it could see Haaland earn a salary in excess of £500,000 a week.

The lavish sum would push Haaland above the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and City’s Kevin De Bruyne, who both pocket around £385,000 a week.

The Norwegian has a £63million release clause in his contract. This relatively low transfer fee means both his agent Mino Raiola and his father Alf-Inge are also set to earn massive payments.

The total outlay of the deal is expected to be near £100m.

Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also interested in Haaland, but there is growing confidence that City are in the box seat for the striker who has 80 goals in 80 appearances for Dortmund.

