Haaland tips Senegal for smashing World Cup

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland, has backed Senegal to do well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to Haaland, Senegal are the best African team with so many strong players.

The former Dortmund star will not travel to Qatar as Norway failed to qualify for the World Cup.

Speaking ahead of the World Cup later this month, Haaland told SuperSportTV: “I think Senegal will do really well.

“They are a strong team and they have so many strong players. So I think Senegal will do the best out of those.”

Senegal head to Qatar with a star-studded squad, including the likes of Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane, Everton’s Idrissa Gana Gueye and Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Aliou Cisse’s men would hope to better their best World Cup run of a last-eight berth achieved during the 2002 Korea/Japan Mundial.

