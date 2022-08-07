Haaland strikes twice as City edge West Ham

Erling Braut Haaland opened his Manchester City goal account as the champions began the defence of their Premier League crown with a commanding 2-0 win at West Ham United.

The brilliant 22-year-old Norwegian striker delivered exactly what City manager Pep Guardiola wanted following his summer signing from Borussia Dortmund when he gave City the lead from the penalty spot nine minutes before half-time, after he was brought down by West Ham’s substitute goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

He was on as substitute for injured Lukasz Fabianski but was helpless when Haaland wrapped up City’s win after 65 minutes with a composed left-foot finish from Kevin de Bruyne’s perfect pass.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...