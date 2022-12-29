Search
Haaland sets PL record as City edge Leeds

Sports

Erling Haaland made Premier League history after bagging a brace in Manchester City’s 3-1 win away to Leeds United on Wednesday night.

After Rodri opened the scoring one minute of added time in the first half, Haaland made it 2-0 in the 51st minute.

And in the 64th minute Haaland got the third goal for City before Pascal Struijk pulled a goal back for Leeds in 73rd minutes.

Haaland’s second goal against Leeds took his tally for the Premier League season to 20.

This means he is now the fastest player to score 20 goals in the Premier League in just 14 games.

The previous record was held by Kevin Philips who netted 20 goals in 21 matches.

City’s win against Leeds saw them move up to second place on 35 points and are five adrift oft log leaders Arsenal.

