Haaland in shock £175m move to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are planning a stunning £175m swoop for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

The French champions saw their Champions League dream end this week by Bayern Munich.

PSG failed to score over two legs as the Bundesliga side progressed with a 3-0 aggregate.

Their elimination has sparked fresh questions about whether the Qatari takeover can, so far, be considered a success.

With the Holy Grail of the Champions League trophy remaining ever elusive, it appears the club has set its sights on Haaland.

According to French reporter Daniel Riolo, PSG are exploring the options of pairing Haaland with Kylian Mbappe.

It has been suggested that both Neymar and Lionel Messi could be moved on this summer to accommodate the Norwegian.

Ex-Senate President, Joseph Wayas' corpse abandoned in London 14 months after his death

Emmanuel Offor -
The remains of late Senator Joseph Wayas, second Republic Nigeria's Senate President (1979-1983) has reportedly been abandoned in a London hospital. Wayas died in December...
Lagos Guber: LP's Rhodes-Vivour says assassins after his life

Emmanuel Offor -
The governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the March 18 election Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has alleged death threats and assassination attempts on his life. Rhodes-Vivour,...
17 killed as gunmen terrorize Southern Kaduna again

Emmanuel Offor -
No fewer than 17 people have been killed after gunmen attacked Ungwar Wakili village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Sources say...
