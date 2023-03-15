Search
Haaland hits 5 as City demolish Leipzig

Sports

Erling Haaland rewrote the record books by scoring an incredible five times as Manchester City crushed RB Leipzig 7-0 to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Haaland becomes the fastest and youngest player to reach 30 goals in Europe’s elite club competition.

He is also the youngest player to score five times in a single Champions League game, joining Argentina great Lionel Messi and Brazil forward Luiz Adriano as the only players to do so.

The 22-year-old is now on 39 goals for the season in all competitions, the first City player to reach that figure in a single campaign. His five hat-tricks are three more than any other player in the big five leagues.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan held on for a goalless draw with FC Porto to advance 1-0 aggregate.

The join City rivals AC Milan in the last eight of Europe’s elite competition in what has been a resurgent year for Italian sides.

Serie A leaders Napoli could seal a slot for the quarterfinals draw when they take on Eintracht Frankfurt at the Stadio Diego Maradona later today.

