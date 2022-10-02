Haaland, Foden hit hat-tricks as City crush United

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland became the first player to score three successive Premier League home hat-tricks as Manchester United were thumped 6-3 in the derby at Etihad Stadium Sunday.

Haaland’s rampant start to the season continued as he made it 17 goals in 10 games since his move from Borussia Dortmund while Phil Foden scored his first treble for City as they closed the gap on pace-setters Arsenal to one point.

City’s lightning start was rewarded when Foden swept home Bernardo Silva’s cross after eight minutes before Haaland inevitably joined the action with a header from a corner 11 minutes before half-time.

As United subsided, Haaland slid in a third from Kevin de Bruyne’s perfect pass then turned provider to set up a simple finish for Foden before the break.

United’s new signing Antony replied with a superb goal from 25 yards to pull one back but it only provoked City to up the tempo again, Haaland thumping home his third from Sergio Gomez’s cross then again showing he can be creator by setting up Foden for City’s sixth.

Haaland’s third put him in the record books following hat-tricks at home to Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Anthony Martial scored late for United, before adding a second in stoppage-time though it did little to dampen the elation for Pep Guardiola and his classy City.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...