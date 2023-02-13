Search
Emmanuel Offor
Haaland doubtful for Arsenal clash

Sports

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is a doubt for Wednesday’s Premier League top-of-the table match at Arsenal after he was injured during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Haaland, who has scored 25 Premier League goals this season, came off at half-time on Sunday as City led 3-0.

City boss Pep Guardiola said: “Erling has a knock; he was uncomfortable.”

“At half-time I spoke with the doctors. They said maybe with the score like it is we don’t take risks, and I agreed.”

Guardiola added: “If the score was tighter, then maybe I don’t do it. I think he is not injured but on Monday we are going to see.

“Hopefully he can be in for Wednesday. But if he is not ready or there is some risk, he is not going to play.”

Politics

Allow old, now naira notes coexist for 12 months –Tinubu tells CBN

0
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC),...
News

Kano Govt shuts Supermarket for rejecting old Naira notes

0
The Kano State Consumer Protection Council has closed down...
Politics

2023: INEC has no candidate – Yakubu

0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is...
Celebrity

Rihanna reveals she's pregnant during Super Bowl half-time show

0
Rihanna delivered an electrifying and hit-heavy half-time show at...

Allow old, now naira notes coexist for 12 months –Tinubu tells CBN

Emmanuel Offor -
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow old and new...
Read more

Kano Govt shuts Supermarket for rejecting old Naira notes

Emmanuel Offor -
The Kano State Consumer Protection Council has closed down the Wellcare Supermarket after the management refused to accept old naira notes from customers. Governor Abdullahi...
Read more

2023: INEC has no candidate – Yakubu

Emmanuel Offor -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it is not supporting any candidate or any political party in the forthcoming general elections, maintaining that...
Read more

