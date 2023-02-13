Haaland doubtful for Arsenal clash

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is a doubt for Wednesday’s Premier League top-of-the table match at Arsenal after he was injured during the 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Haaland, who has scored 25 Premier League goals this season, came off at half-time on Sunday as City led 3-0.

City boss Pep Guardiola said: “Erling has a knock; he was uncomfortable.”

“At half-time I spoke with the doctors. They said maybe with the score like it is we don’t take risks, and I agreed.”

Guardiola added: “If the score was tighter, then maybe I don’t do it. I think he is not injured but on Monday we are going to see.

“Hopefully he can be in for Wednesday. But if he is not ready or there is some risk, he is not going to play.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...