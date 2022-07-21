H.E.R Cast as Belle in Hybrid Live Action + Amination Version of Beauty and the Beast

ABC has cast H.E.R as Belle for its 30th anniversary special of Beauty and the Beast.

The 5-tine Grammy award winner will play the the beloved character in the hybrid live action + animation version of the film which will celebrate the animated film’s historic Oscar nomination for best picture — the first animated feature to earn such recognition.

The special which is coming to screens in December on ABC, will see H.E.R in one of Disney’s most iconic roles.

H.E.R. is adding to her already crowded resume with this starring role in one of Disney’s most beloved classics.

Speaking about the monumental opportunity, H.E.R. said, “I can’t believe I get to be a part of the ‘Beauty And The Beast’ legacy. The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!”

She continued, adding “I have always wanted to be a Disney princess. And I get to work with two wonderful directors Hamish Hamilton and my favourite, Jon M. Chu. It is very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Director Chu, most famous for helming the box-office success ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ also spoke very highly of H.E.R. tackling the role of “Belle,” saying,

“With her obvious extraordinary talent and stage presence, H.E.R. is the perfect embodiment of our Belle and we are thrilled for audiences to see her in this celebration of creativity.”

