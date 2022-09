Gwyneth Paltrow is preaching a very powerful message of acceptance ahead of her 50th birthday.

The actress and Goop Lifestyle creator who will hit the milestone age on September 27, reflected on aging and self acceptance, in a new Goop blog post.

“I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles,” she writes. “I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect.”

She also shared the powerful photo on her Instagram page on Friday, September 23.

