Gunmen vow to kill more lawmakers in Anambra

Bare 24 hours after killing Hon. Okechukwu Okoye, the lawmaker who represented Aguata II constituency at the Anambra State House of Assembly, unknown gunmen have threatened to murder more Anambra lawmakers.

Okoye was abducted in Aguata on May 15, but his head was found in Nnobi, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday.

A resident of Nnobi said a note was dropped beside the head of Okoye which was dumped by the roadside.

“In the note, the killers vowed that more heads would roll. The letter was not to clear due to rain drops, but it started with the word ‘warning.’ At some point, it read, ‘everywhere you go, you cannot hide anywhere. We will go after you one by one because soldiers and police is (sic) no longer our problem,” he said.

Killings and arson have been on the rise in the state since March 17 when Prof Charles Soludo was sworn in as the governor of the state.

No fewer than four local government headquarters in the state and several police stations had been attacked and set ablaze within the period.

