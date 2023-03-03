Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Gunmen threaten Messi, fire shots

Lifestyle

Gunmen have threatened Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Lionel Messi and opened fire at his family-owned supermarket in his hometown of Rosario in Argentina.

Although the Argentina international was not present during the attack, the gunmen left a message which read: “Messi, we’re waiting for you,” according to Metro.

The gunmen said in their message, “[Rosario mayor Pablo] Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you.”

The gunmen were two in number and came on a motorcycle. They fired shots but nobody was injured during the incident at the supermarket – owned by Messi’s wife’s family – Antonella Roccuzzo.

Celia Arena, the justice minister for the Santa Fe province, reacted to the attack on social media,

She posted: “With the mafia attack on the Roccuzzo family’s business, knowing that it will be an event of global significance, the aim is to [install] terror in the population and unease in those of us who are in the battle against criminal violence. It is, neither more nor less, the definition of terrorism.”

