Monday, May 2, 2022
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Gunmen kill two soldiers about to get married in Imo

Two soldiers have reportedly been beheaded by gunmen on their way to their wedding in Imo state.

According to a chat, a gunman confessed to killing the couple and two others. According to him, soldiers have been killing innocent people and he has “eaten these ones” in revenge.

A military source also told reporters that the couple were beheaded and their private parts were also mutilated.

Before his death, the Master Warrant Officer was compulsorily retired ahead of his wedding to the female junior officer who was also killed.

It is not yet clear if there are other motives for the gruesome act.

More to follow…

