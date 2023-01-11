Search
Gunmen kill man, abduct family members in Abuja

News

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have attacked the Ushafa community in Bwari Area Council, Abuja, killing a man and abducting his family members.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday morning at about 1 am, has caused tension in the area.

A member of the community, Mr James Olachi, said the incident happened behind the LGEA Primary School Ushafa, close to the popular Going-Park.

According to Mr James, the assailants invaded the area and were shooting for over 30 minutes without interruption from any security agency.

The deceased, simply identified as Mr Adegoke, was said to have struggled with the gun-wielding kidnappers before he was gunned down.

The daredevil attackers whisked away the wife and a cousin to an unknown destination.

More to follow…

