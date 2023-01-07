Search
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Gunmen kill man 2 days to his wedding in Anambra

News

A man identified as Igwechukwu Charles Igweka, an indigene of Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area whose wedding ceremony was scheduled for Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been reportedly killed by unidentified gunmen.

Information has it that Igwechukwu who came home to Anambra  to celebrate the Christmas and New Year, had attended the marriage of his friend, and made videos with wads of naira notes which he wanted to spray on his friend.

According to a source, “After the marriage ceremony of his friend on Thursday, he drove out of his house around 8pm and was pursued by gunmen.

“They shot him in his hand while he was driving, but he managed to drive off with the wound, but later drove into a ditch.

“It was while he was struggling to come out that the gunmen caught up with him and asked him if he had finished running? They shot him at point-blank range, and he died.

“The man was supposed to hold his marriage ceremony on Saturday in the compound of his wife’s parents in Otolo, Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area.”

The source also said the man has been buried on Friday, as his family members didn’t want to keep his corpse for too long.

Videos of the man being forced into a casket during his burial has been circulating on social media.

Latest

Celebrity

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

0
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Celebrity

Tristan Thompson’s Mother, Andrea Does Suddenly from Heart Attack

0
Tristan Thompson has lost his dear mother Andrea, to a heart attack.
Celebrity

Uche Ogbodo Hails New Husband as She Shares Footage from Wedding

0
Uche Ogbodo is happy and proud to be formally known as Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu.
Celebrity

Jessie J Announces She’s Pregnant, Shows Off Baby Bump

0
Congratulations are in order for Jessie J who has announced that she is finally pregnant again.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

0
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Celebrity

Tristan Thompson’s Mother, Andrea Does Suddenly from Heart Attack

0
Tristan Thompson has lost his dear mother Andrea, to a heart attack.
Celebrity

Uche Ogbodo Hails New Husband as She Shares Footage from Wedding

0
Uche Ogbodo is happy and proud to be formally known as Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu.
Celebrity

Jessie J Announces She’s Pregnant, Shows Off Baby Bump

0
Congratulations are in order for Jessie J who has announced that she is finally pregnant again.
Celebrity

Deyemi Okanlawon and Wife, Mark 10th Wedding Anniversary

0
Deyemi Okanlawon and his wife, Dami have been married for a decade and rightfully celebrated the huge milestone.
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Fancy Acholonu Finally Closes the Chapter on Alexx Ekubo Relationship

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Fancy Acholonu has finally closed the door on the recently very public drama surrounding her relationship with Alexx Ekubo.
Read more

Tristan Thompson’s Mother, Andrea Does Suddenly from Heart Attack

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Tristan Thompson has lost his dear mother Andrea, to a heart attack.
Read more

Uche Ogbodo Hails New Husband as She Shares Footage from Wedding

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Uche Ogbodo is happy and proud to be formally known as Mrs Bobby Florentus Ugwoegbu.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: