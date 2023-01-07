Gunmen kill man 2 days to his wedding in Anambra

A man identified as Igwechukwu Charles Igweka, an indigene of Ukpor in Nnewi South Local Government Area whose wedding ceremony was scheduled for Saturday, January 7, 2023, has been reportedly killed by unidentified gunmen.

Information has it that Igwechukwu who came home to Anambra to celebrate the Christmas and New Year, had attended the marriage of his friend, and made videos with wads of naira notes which he wanted to spray on his friend.

According to a source, “After the marriage ceremony of his friend on Thursday, he drove out of his house around 8pm and was pursued by gunmen.

“They shot him in his hand while he was driving, but he managed to drive off with the wound, but later drove into a ditch.

“It was while he was struggling to come out that the gunmen caught up with him and asked him if he had finished running? They shot him at point-blank range, and he died.

“The man was supposed to hold his marriage ceremony on Saturday in the compound of his wife’s parents in Otolo, Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area.”

The source also said the man has been buried on Friday, as his family members didn’t want to keep his corpse for too long.

Videos of the man being forced into a casket during his burial has been circulating on social media.

