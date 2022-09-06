Gunmen kill driver, abduct passengers in Rivers State

Gunmen have shot and killed a commercial driver along the Abonnema-Degema-Emohua road in Rivers State.

The driver who was identified as Salvation Harry was reportedly conveying passengers from the popular Mile One park in Port Harcourt to Buguma when he was ambushed by assailants along one of the numerous bad spots along the Abonnema-Degema-Emohua route. Several passengers were kidnapped in the process.

When contacted via phone, the Rivers State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, saying “there’s a sitrep that passengers were abducted while one was shot, but investigations are going on”.

A source who spoke to ChannelsTV said one of the kidnapped victims had been released after paying the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand naira.

The Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area Onengiyeofori George in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary John Paul Braide condemned the killing while also calling on the police to get to the root of the matter.

