Gunmen kill 6 in Ondo

Six persons were reportedly shot dead by suspected bandits in Ondo town, Ondo State on Wednesday night.

This is coming three days after 40 worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, were killed by suspected terrorists during morning mass.

Police source told newsmen that the bandit stormed Sabi area in Ondo town on motorcycles and shot the victims at close range.

Reports had it that the victims were road side traders in the town.

The bandits reportedly robbed residents of the area before they took off.

Another source said that the gunmen were armed robbers who attempted to rob residence and traders in the area.

Contacted, the state Police image maker, Funmi Odunlami confirmed the killings and promised to give full details via a Statement later.

