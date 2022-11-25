Gunmen kill 3 in Rivers, cart away huge sums

Gunmen have attacked and killed at least three people in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

During the incident which took place on the Rumuokoro flyover in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state at about 3 pm on Thursday, an unknown number of assailants ambushed and attacked a convoy of Toyota Prado jeeps and opened fire.

During the gun battle which lasted for several minutes, three policemen were killed, one person was kidnapped, and a huge sum of money was carted away.

An eyewitness said the perpetrators were dressed in military camouflage and had been loitering around the area, apparently waiting for their target before attacking.

The Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said details about the incident were still sketchy and that the Command was investigating.

“Three policemen escorting the oil executive were killed while the man was abducted and taken to an unknown destination,” she said.

The attackers posing as a military patrol in a green minivan called for the convoy to stop before opening fire, she said.

Police said the kidnapped victim was a director of Port Harcourt-based oil and gas service and maintenance company IGPES Group.

