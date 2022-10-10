Gunmen kill 2, set Enugu Police Station ablaze

Gunmen have attacked the Arum Inyi Police Division in Oji-River Local Government Area of Enugu State killing at least two persons and setting the station ablaze.

The daredevil gunmen also carted away arms and ammunition in the unfortunate incident that took place in the early hours of Sunday, ChannelsTV reports.

While attacking the facility, the gunmen were said to be chanting, “No election, Police in Biafra land.”

Oji River is also home to the police college where new recruits are trained and deployed for services.

In a viral video, a building being used as a police station was seen on fire with the bodies of two young men lying by the perimeter fence of the station.

Some persons within the background could be heard in the video identifying the two victims as policemen, but another person said he could only identify one of them as a policeman attached to the station.

