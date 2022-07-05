Gunmen kidnap Naval Officer in Kogi

An officer with the Naval Headquarters, Abuja, Musa Lawal, has been kidnapped by gunmen.

Lawal, with enlistment no. X12775 ABRP3, was kidnapped in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, at his residence, behind Post Flood Housing Estate, Lokoja at about 8:00pm on Monday after destroying his doors and windows.

The Naval officer was scheduled to depart for his station this morning before the unfortunate incident happened.

An hour after the kidnap, the kidnappers called his wife, demanding three million naira.

The wife of the kidnapped naval staff, Juliana Ida Musa, who narrated her ordeal, said one of her husband’s hands was bleeding when he was being taken away.

The state police command is yet to comment on the development.

