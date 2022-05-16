Gunmen kidnap lawmaker representing Soludo’s community

Gunmen have kidnapped the lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

The lawmaker who represents Governor Charles Soludo’s hometown was whisked away by his abductors on Sunday in the Isuofia area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, saying the Anambra State Police Command had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers to rescue the lawmaker.

Although the details of the abduction are still sketchy, a viral video show the lawmaker’s vehicle stuck inside a drainage system in the area where the incident occurred.

More to follow…

