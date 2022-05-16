Monday, May 16, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Gunmen kidnap lawmaker representing Soludo’s community

Gunmen have kidnapped the lawmaker representing Aguata 2 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

The lawmaker who represents Governor Charles Soludo’s hometown was whisked away by his abductors on Sunday in the Isuofia area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the attack, saying the Anambra State Police Command had launched a manhunt for the kidnappers to rescue the lawmaker.

Although the details of the abduction are still sketchy, a viral video show the lawmaker’s vehicle stuck inside a drainage system in the area where the incident occurred.

More to follow…

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: