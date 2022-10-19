Wednesday, October 19, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Gunmen kidnap another Catholic Priest in Anambra

A priest with the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Joseph Igweagu, has been kidnapped in Anambra State.

It is understood that Igweagu, a parish priest in charge of St Joseph’s Parish, Abata Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, has been missing since October 12.

He was said to be abducted while returning after celebrating a Funeral Vigil Mass at Umunnachi in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, as per ThePunch.

A statement by the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, made available to journalists on Tuesday, said the Archdiocese is doing everything possible to secure his freedom.

The statement titled, ‘An urgent call for sincere prayer – Re: Kidnap of Rev. Fr Joseph Igweagu’, was signed by the Archdiocesan Chancellor of Catholics Archdiocese of Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Prudentius Emeja Aroh.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: