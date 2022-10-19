Gunmen kidnap another Catholic Priest in Anambra

A priest with the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Joseph Igweagu, has been kidnapped in Anambra State.

It is understood that Igweagu, a parish priest in charge of St Joseph’s Parish, Abata Nsugbe, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, has been missing since October 12.

He was said to be abducted while returning after celebrating a Funeral Vigil Mass at Umunnachi in the Njikoka Local Government Area of the state, as per ThePunch.

A statement by the Catholic Archdiocese of Onitsha, made available to journalists on Tuesday, said the Archdiocese is doing everything possible to secure his freedom.

The statement titled, ‘An urgent call for sincere prayer – Re: Kidnap of Rev. Fr Joseph Igweagu’, was signed by the Archdiocesan Chancellor of Catholics Archdiocese of Onitsha, Rev. Fr. Prudentius Emeja Aroh.

