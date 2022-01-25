Gunmen burn Ogun monarch, four aides to ashes

Unknown gunmen on Monday assassinated the traditional ruler of Agodo village in Ewekoro local government area of Ogun State, Oba Ayinde Odetola, and four of his aides.

Sources say the tragedy was the second of such that happened in the community in the last few months.

Vanguard reports that Oba Ayinde Odetola and his four aides were assassinated, and burnt to ashes as soon as they entered the town around 11 am on Monday 24th January.

It is understood that crisis began in the community as soon as late Ọba Odetola, who was from Ake dynasty was elected as the traditional ruler of the community, but the Owu people insisted that anybody from Ake cannot be their king.

Confirming the incident, one of the late monarch’s sisters, Chief (Mrs) Adenike Akintade lamented the heartless killing, of the traditional ruler and his aides, adding that the same people recently killed a younger brother of the late monarch.

“I had just been discharged from hospital early this morning, only to start mourning the brutal assassination of my brother.

“Kabiesi called me on Saturday, urging me to reduce my activities, saying stress could contribute to my illness”.

“Oba Odetola lost his younger brother to the imbroglio some months ago; the young man was butchered by the so-called hoodlums. Today, Kabiesi is no more, what a world”, Akintade lamented.

Meanwhile, the Police spokesperson in Ogun State, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said it was only the traditional ruler that was killed.

He added that though no arrest has been made, the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the matter should be transferred to the homicide section of the State Investigation Department for a thorough investigation.

Oyeyemi added that police operatives are on the trail of those who killed the monarch.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...