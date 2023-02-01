Search
Gunmen bomb INEC Office, Police Station in Anambra

News

A 16-year-old boy was on Wednesday killed while a 15-year old girl sustained gunshot injury in a bomb attack at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and a police station in Ojoto and Nnobi in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The hoodlums who carried the attack invaded the area at early hours of the day with four Seina vehicles, IEDs, petrol bombs and other explosives.

It was gathered that the boy died in the incident, while the female teenager who sustained gunshot injury had been rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident, saying security deployment had been reinforced in the state, while the situation is being monitored.

He said: “Anambra State Police Command today 1/2/2023 has reinforced security deployment in the state, following an attack on the INEC office and Nnobi Police Station. 

“The hoodlums came in their numbers by 1:45 am today 1/2/2023, with four unmarked Seina vehicles, armed with IEDs,  Petrol bombs and other explosives, invaded the INEC office, the Police Station and the residential building in the station.

“Unfortunately, one boy aged 16 years a relative of a serving policeman in the station was murdered by the armed men while the other, a female aged 15 years old sustained a gunshot injury. She has been taken to the hospital where she is receiving treatment. 

“The situation is being monitored and further details shall be communicated, please.”

