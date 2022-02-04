Friday, February 4, 2022
Gunmen attack army checkpoint in Ebonyi, kill soldier

Gunmen have attacked a military checkpoint at Uburu in Ohaozara’s local government area of Ebonyi state and killed one personnel on duty.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred on Wednesday at the boundary between Uburu in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state and Mpu in Aninri local government area of Enugu state.

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, confirmed the attack to newsmen shortly after the State Security Council meeting in Abakaliki on Thursday.

