Gunmen abduct Plateau Pastor, demand N20m ransom

The Police in Plateau State on Monday confirmed the abduction of a cleric, Rev. Bung Dong.

Dong was kidnapped at Ganawuri community in Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Alfred Alabo, Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the incident to reporters in Jos.

Alabo said Dong was abducted on Sunday night, alongside one James Mann who was later rescued.

Mann, Principal of Government Secondary School in Bum, is the younger brother of State Chief Judge, Justice David Mann.

The police have deployed operatives to track down the criminals and rescue the hostage.

Song Moro, President of Atten Youths Movement, said the captors asked for a ransom of N20million for the cleric.

