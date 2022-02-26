Gunmen abduct district head in Plateau

Gunmen have kidnapped the district head of Mararaba Pushit in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The traditional ruler was seized at his home on Thursday night. while watching the news as gunmen invaded his residence.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television, Chairman of Mangu Local Government, Minista Daput, stated that there has been no contact from the abductors since the incident happened, while the security agencies have been informed on the issue.

He stated that combined efforts of security personnel, the youths in the area, and members of vigilante and hunters ate already on the search for the abducted monarch. This abduction of the traditional ruler is the third in about three months. A paramount ruler of Pyem Chiefdom in Mangu Local Government Area chief Charles Mato was abducted in December 2021 while the district head of Vom in Jos South Local Government Da Gyang Balat was abducted in January 2022.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...