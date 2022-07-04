Gunman kills 3 in Denmark Mall Attack

A gunman has killed three people and wounded others, three of them critically, at one of Denmark’s biggest shopping malls, police say.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with the attack which sparked panic among shoppers at Field’s mall in south Copenhagen.

Police chief Soeren Thomassen said the motive was unclear and he could not rule out an “act of terrorism”.

Reacting to the chaos, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Denmark had suffered a cruel attack, BBC writes.

Sending condolences to those who had lost loved ones, she said she wanted to encourage Danes to stand together and support each other in this difficult time.

“Denmark was hit by a cruel attack on Sunday night,” she said. “Several were killed. Even more wounded. Innocent families shopping or eating out. Children, adolescents and adults.”

“Our beautiful and usually so safe capital was changed in a split second,” she added.

Denmark’s royal family said their “deepest sympathy” was with “the victims, their relatives and all those who are affected by the tragedy”.

“We do not yet know the full extent of the tragedy, but it is already clear that more people have lost their lives and that even more have been injured,” said the joint statement by Queen Margrethe, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary.

The shopping mall attack suspect was in possession of a rifle and ammunition when he was arrested, police said.

The suspect, described by police as an “ethnic Dane”, will face questioning by a judge on Monday.

Police say they have no indication that other attackers were involved and urged shop owners to preserve any video surveillance footage they might have.

