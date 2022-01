Gucci Mane sure knows how to spoil his lady and for her birthday, he made it rain in seven figures.

The rapper gifted his entrepreneur wife the whooping sum of $1 million as her birthday gift following celebrations that went on through out Thursday, January 6.

Keyshia Kaoir posted her suprise present which was wrapped in what looked like a Birkin box.She shared several clips of herself unboxing the gift only to discover huge stacks of dollar bills lodged in the bag.

