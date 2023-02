Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir are now proud parents to a baby girl.

The rapper and his entrepreneur wife who already share a son, Ice Davis, announced the birth of their daughter and second child together via social media on Thursday, February 9.

Taking to her Instagram page, Keyshia Kaoir posted a family photo of herself, husband and the newborn, Icelandic Ka’oir Davis. She captioned the sweet shot,

“Our little princess is here! Beautiful and Healthy! ICELAND KAOIR DAViS. 2/8/23.”

