Congratulations are in order for Gucci Mane and his lovely wife Keyshia Kaoir as they are expanding their family yet again.

The rapper and his business woman love are expecting their second child together in a matter of months.

Keyshia posted a video of her pregnancy test result as well as a couple of trips to the hospital on her Instagram page on Friday, September 9, where she made the announcement.

She captioned her post, “Let’s Have Another Baby ICE Needs Somebody To Play With

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...