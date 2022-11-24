Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele Announces Exit: ‘An Extraordinary Journey Ends for Me’

Alessandro Michele has announced that he is parting ways with Gucci.

The Italian designer shared this news via Instagram on Wednesday, which comes seven years after he was appointed the creative director.

“There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have,” he wrote. “Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion. During this long period Gucci has been my home, my adopted family. To this extended family, to all the individuals, who have looked after and supported it, I send my most sincere thanks, my biggest and most heartfelt embrace. Together with them I have wished, dreamed, imagined.”

This was also confirmed by Gucci’s parent company, French luxury group Kering.

“I was fortunate to have had the opportunity to meet Alessandro at the end of 2014, since then we have had the pleasure to work closely together as Gucci has charted its successful path over these last eight years,” Gucci president/CEO Marco Bizzarri said in a statement to Vogue. “I would like to thank him for his 20 years of commitment to Gucci and for his vision, devotion, and unconditional love for this unique House during his tenure as Creative Director.”

