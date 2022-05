The nomination and expression of interest forms were on Thursday picked up for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

The forms will enable the VP contest in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries.

It was obtained on behalf of the Vice President by Senator Kabiru Gaya, lawmaker representing Kano South in the National Assembly.

Senator Gaya is the Coordinator of Osinbajo Support Groups.

The forms cost a whopping N100 million.

