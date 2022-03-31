Group buys presidential nomination form for Peter Obi, pledges 10m votes

A group, Likeminds for Peter Obi, said it has bought People’s Democratic Party’s nomination form for Peter Obi to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking to journalists after collecting the form at the national secretariat of the PDP in Abuja, the group’s leader Ekene Nwakuche said members of the group do not belong to any political party.

“We don’t belong to any political party. We’re just a group of young Nigeria professionals that feels that the way the country is going, the country is not going in the right direction and we need someone, a technocrat, a seasoned technocrat that can steer the affairs of the country in the right direction, and cut down the cost of governance,” he said.

The group said the performance of Obi as Governor of Anambra State was what convinced it to buying the nomination form for him.

“So we want the country to move forward. We think Peter Obi can steer it forward and we believe in him because we’ve seen what he did in Anambra when he was a governor. And we have heard him talk, he has the wealth of experience to lead Nigeria to the promised land” the group stated.

“We’re not in this thing because of any gain. We’re doing it because of our children to come. Because if we don’t get it right this time around, this 2023, I don’t know where we’ll be. Each and everyone of us here know how the country is and we want a better Nigeria. And I believe that if you’re from Nigeria, be it from the north, south, east, west, and you know, you want a better Nigeria, I don’t think there’s any other person that you’ll support than Peter Obi.”

