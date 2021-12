Grimes is back with new music!

The singer has dropped a new song titled, “Player of Games,” which is featured in the new season of the video game Rocket League.

She wrote the song and produced it alongside Illangelo.

Ans this comes after Grimes’ formation of a new AI girl group called NPC, which was announced with a new song called “A Drug From God.”

Stream her new song below:

