Grimes and Elon Musk Secretly Welcome Daughter

Elon Musk and Grimes have expanded their family as the on-again, off-again couple have secretly welcomed a daughter.

The “Genesis” singer who already shares a son with the Tesla mogul was forced to reveal this in her Vanity Fair cover story published Thursday after her daughter began wailing from upstairs.

“She’s a little colicky too,” Grimes said after the reporter asked what was going on, as the musician noted her first child, X Æ A-Xii, was with his father.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking,” she told the magazine of trying to conceal the baby.

Grimes, 34, revealed their daughter’s name is Exa Dark Sideræl but they call her Y, which is fitting considering her older brother is referred to as X.

Y was born in December 2021 — a few months after she and the tech mogul had broken up after three years together. Now, the pair are back together in some sort of capacity.

“I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it,” Grimes explained to the publication.

“This is the best it’s ever been,” she said of their happiness. “We just need to be free.”

The on-again couple also want more kids, telling Vanity Fair that they’ve “always wanted at least three or four.”

Musk, 50, was previously married to author Justine Wilson, with whom he has five sons: twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai, 16.

He was also married — twice — to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley. They first wed in 2010 but divorced in 2012. They reconciled and remarried in 2013 but divorced again in 2016.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...