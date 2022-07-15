Friday, July 15, 2022
Grimes and Chelsea Manning Are Over After Four Months Together

Grimes and Chelsea Manning have parted ways after four months of being together.

This was confirmed by Page Six, which said that the two had actually “been breaking up for a while.” The started seeing each other after Grimes broke up with Elon Musk for the second time, with whom she shares two children.

Manning, who is famous as an activist and military whistleblower, reportedly began living with Grimes. And later, after news surfaced that Grimes weclomed a second child with Musk, the singer took to Twitter to clarify that she and Musk had again parted ways. Musk, she said, remained her “best friend” and “the love of my life.”

